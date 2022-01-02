Limerick weather - Sunday, January 2

Limerick weather
SHOWERS will become widespread throughout this morning and afternoon, with some heavy falls. However, sunny spells will develop into the afternoon with showers mainly confined to Atlantic coasts. Highest temperatures will range a seasonal 8 to 10 degrees Celsius. Rather breezy with fairly brisk west to southwest winds, strong in western coastal areas.
A mix of clear spells and scattered showers can be expected tonight with showers most frequent in western areas. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius, in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.
MONDAY: Rather windy and showery with possible hail and lightning. Highest temperatures of 8 or 9 degrees Celsius generally, in fresh to strong and gusty cyclonic variable, mainly southwesterly winds. Monday night will be colder night than of recent, with temperatures falling close to freezing.
TUESDAY: Similar temperatures with improving conditions and spells of bright winter sunshine developing. Very cold after-dark though with a widespread sharp to severe frost, and some icy stretches.
