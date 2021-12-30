Limerick Weather: Thursday, December 30, 2021

CLOUDY and dry today, but rain will develop in the south towards noon and will spread northwards through the afternoon and continue through the evening. It will be heavy at times with localised flooding possible. Highest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees with light to moderate southerly breezes, which strengthen in the south later.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Mild, breezy and unsettled with spells of rain, turning heavy at times. Localised flooding possible.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with persistent rain in all areas. It will clear from the southern half of the country overnight, but will continue further north. It will be mild and breezy with fresh southerly winds and lowest temperatures of nine to 11 degrees.

On the final day of 2021 tomorrow, rain will clear northwards and the rest of the day will be mild and mainly dry with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees and light southerly breezes. On New year's eve night another band of rain will spread northeastwards across the country. Lowest temperatures of nine to 11 degrees with fresh southerly winds, strong in some coastal areas.

It may be difficult to see the sun rise on 2022, with rain or drizzle continuing through the morning, and giving way to some showers in the afternoon. Despite this, it will be a very mild start to the year with highest temperatures of between 12 and 14 degrees.

Sunday will be a brighter day with sunshine and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of nine to 11 degrees with moderate southwest winds, fresher in coastal areas.

Early indications suggest that Monday and Tuesday of next week will be colder with fresh, gusty northwest winds and occasional showers.