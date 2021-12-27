Search

27 Dec 2021

Limerick weather - Monday, December 27

Limerick weather

Limerick weather

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

PATCHES of fog will slowly clear this morning, but it will remain quite cloudy for the day. There will be light rain or drizzle at times, mainly in southern coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees, in moderate east or northeast winds.

Generally dry tonight apart from a few showers in southern parts. However, a spell of rain will extend eastwards across the country later in the night and it will turn quite blustery. Minimum temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees, coldest early in the night.

New owner for landmark Limerick store as multi-billion euro deal is confirmed

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Tuesday: Outbreaks of rain will affect northern counties at times with a good deal of dry weather further south. Maximum temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in freshening southwest winds. However, by evening, a spell of rain will move in from the south, extending north over the country on Tuesday night. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

Wednesday: Heavy rain and blustery winds at first with some bright spells and showers during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds. Clear spells and scattered showers on Wednesday night, the showers mainly affecting Atlantic coastal counties. Lows of 9 to 12 degrees.

For more Limerick weather click here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media