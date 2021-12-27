Limerick weather - Monday, December 27

Limerick weather
PATCHES of fog will slowly clear this morning, but it will remain quite cloudy for the day. There will be light rain or drizzle at times, mainly in southern coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees, in moderate east or northeast winds.
Generally dry tonight apart from a few showers in southern parts. However, a spell of rain will extend eastwards across the country later in the night and it will turn quite blustery. Minimum temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees, coldest early in the night.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Tuesday: Outbreaks of rain will affect northern counties at times with a good deal of dry weather further south. Maximum temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in freshening southwest winds. However, by evening, a spell of rain will move in from the south, extending north over the country on Tuesday night. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.
Wednesday: Heavy rain and blustery winds at first with some bright spells and showers during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds. Clear spells and scattered showers on Wednesday night, the showers mainly affecting Atlantic coastal counties. Lows of 9 to 12 degrees.
Richie Hayes (Bubbles) and Myles Breen (Dame Noni) will return to the stage at UCH this week | PICTURES: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.