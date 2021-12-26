Limerick weather for St Stephen's Day

Limerick weather
A MIX of cloud and sunny spells with scattered showers can be expected in most places this St Stephen's Day with highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate south to southwest breezes.
It will be a mostly dry night with occasional clear spells. A few isolated showers will affect some parts with lowest temperatures of -1 to 4 degrees with frost forming. Light southwest or variable breezes will also allow fog to form, becoming dense in places.
Monday: Fog will be slow to clear in places but overall it will be a largely dry with sunny spells though some well scattered showers will affect parts of the west and northwest. Highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in light breezes. Later in the evening a band of rain will push in from the southwest, extending northeastwards across the country overnight but becoming patchier as it does so. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees generally.
Tuesday: Current indications suggest that the rain will clear northeastwards early in the day, becoming mostly dry for a time with hazy sunshine but rain will again encroach from the southwest later. Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees
