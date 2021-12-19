WEATHER ALERT: Met Éireann issues fog warning for Limerick

A status yellow fog warning has been issued by Met Éireann
MET Éireann has issued a status yellow fog warning for Limerick which takes immediate effect and which will remain in place overnight.
The national warning was issued by the forecaster shortly after 10.30 this Sunday night.
Status Yellow Fog Warning issued— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 19, 2021
Affected regions: Ireland
Valid from: 10:30pm Sunday 19/12/2021
Valid to: 11am Monday 20/12/2021
For full details see: https://t.co/ZsjQsKCXDy pic.twitter.com/vgL6CY2Zuw
"Fog patches will be dense in parts giving reduced visibilities and poor driving conditions," states the warning which remains valid until 11am on Monday.
