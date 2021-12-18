Search

18 Dec 2021

Limerick weather for the weekend

Limerick weather

Limerick weather for the weekend

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

IT WILL be mainly dry today with a good deal of cloud but some bright spells will develop at times. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with light to moderate southeasterly breezes, fresh at times in the southwest. It will be cloudy tonight but dry aside from patches of drizzle.

Any lingering overnight fog will be slow to clear on Sunday. It will be cloudy with dry weather for most areas, but there may be some drizzle in southern and eastern coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Monday will be another largely dry and cloudy day, aside from some patchy coastal drizzle. A little colder too with highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees. Light to moderate southeasterly winds, winds fresh in the southwest. Little change in conditions overnight, with lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.

Tuesday: Staying dry and mostly cloudy, with some occasional brighter periods. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in mainly light southeast breezes. Turning colder on Tuesday night with frost likely as temperatures decrease to around freezing.

