Caution urged as Met Éireann issues fog warning for Limerick

A status yellow fog warning has been issued by Met Éireann
MOTORISTS in Limerick and across the country have been warned of reduced visibility and difficult travel conditions this Monday evening.
The national forecaster, Met Éireann, has issued a status yellow fog warning for the entire country.
"Fog developing in some areas with reduced visibility leading to difficult travel conditions," states the warning which takes effect from 7pm this Monday.
The latest weather warning from Met Éireann will remain valid until 9am on Tuesday.
Gardai and the Road Safety Authority are appealing to road users to exercise caution if they encounter foggy conditions.
