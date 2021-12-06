Gardai issue advice to Limerick public ahead of Storm Barra

GARDAI have warned the Limerick public to take care and exercise caution as Storm Barra approaches.

An orange wind warning is in place between 6am tomorrow and 6am on Wednesday however this is expected to be upgraded to a status red warning.

Wind will be the biggest risk however there will also be heavy rain as well as high tides with a significant flood risk.

Gardai have issued advice to the public on how to stay safe during the warning:



All unnecessary travel should be avoided where Red and Orange level wind warnings are in place. These winds will make driving conditions hazardous, especially for more vulnerable road users such as cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and high sided vehicles.

Road users should pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees, flying debris and flooded roads.

High seas and wave activity will make coastal areas hazardous. The public are advised to stay away from coastal areas/cliff walks during this period.

People are advised to remove or secure patio and garden furniture, rubbish bins and any loose items from around buildings.

Those involved in building work should review hoarding and scaffolding in light of heavy rain and winds expected.

Members of the public should stay away from any fallen power lines, members of the public should assume that they are live. If you see fallen or damaged wires, keep clear and phone ESB Networks immediately on 1800 372 999/021 238 2410

People are advised not to park any vehicle in an area that may be prone to flooding.

People who are considering recreation activities in waterways / coast line areas are asked to reconsider this, as it may result in Emergency Services being called to attend and diverting them from other issues.

Local authorities will provide updated information on flooding and local conditions. People are advised to follow updated weather forecasts throughout the weekend.