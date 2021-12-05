Limerick weather - Sunday, December 5, 2021

TODAY will be a largely dry, cold and bright day with long spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in a light to moderate northwest breeze, backing light southwest. Cloud will increase from the west during the evening bringing some rain in a freshening southerly breeze.

Rain, sleet and some hill snow will spread across the country on Sunday night followed by a clearance to showers in most areas by morning or soon after. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +3

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Monday will be a cold, bright and blustery day with sunny spells and scattered showers, some hail showers in parts and possibly falling as sleet on high ground in the north. The showers will be most frequent in the west and northwest. Highest afternoon temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds, easing later.

Becoming very windy, potentially stormy, later on Monday night and during Tuesday with rain and hill sleet moving up over the country followed in turn by sunny spells and scattered showers, some possibly wintry. Western and northern areas likely to experience the strongest winds but all areas at risk of severe winds especially near to coasts.

Still very windy and locally possibly stormy, round the coast on Tuesday night and for a time on Wednesday with cyclonic winds followed by blustery northerlies. These bringing showery condition over the country, with the risk of some wintry falls in parts but clear or sunny spells too.

A dry, cold frosty night following on Wednesday night with light northerly winds and a few freezing fog patches too.

For more Limerick weather click here