Search

05 Dec 2021

Limerick weather - Sunday, December 5, 2021

Limerick weather

Limerick weather

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

TODAY will be a largely dry, cold and bright day with long spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in a light to moderate northwest breeze, backing light southwest. Cloud will increase from the west during the evening bringing some rain in a freshening southerly breeze.

Rain, sleet and some hill snow will spread across the country on Sunday night followed by a clearance to showers in most areas by morning or soon after. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +3

Met Éíreann warns of 'windy and wet' weather in Limerick as advisory is updated

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Monday will be a cold, bright and blustery day with sunny spells and scattered showers, some hail showers in parts and possibly falling as sleet on high ground in the north. The showers will be most frequent in the west and northwest. Highest afternoon temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds, easing later.

Becoming very windy, potentially stormy, later on Monday night and during Tuesday with rain and hill sleet moving up over the country followed in turn by sunny spells and scattered showers, some possibly wintry. Western and northern areas likely to experience the strongest winds but all areas at risk of severe winds especially near to coasts.

Still very windy and locally possibly stormy, round the coast on Tuesday night and for a time on Wednesday with cyclonic winds followed by blustery northerlies. These bringing showery condition over the country, with the risk of some wintry falls in parts but clear or sunny spells too.

A dry, cold frosty night following on Wednesday night with light northerly winds and a few freezing fog patches too.

For more Limerick weather click here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media