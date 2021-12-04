Limerick weather for the weekend

Today will be a cold and blustery day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Some showers will be heavy, with the potential for hail, sleet and isolated thunderstorms. Highest afternoon temperatures of just 5 to 7 degrees in a moderate to fresh west to northwest wind.

Becoming largely dry tonight with long clear spells but showers will continue some areas, with the slight possibility of sleet on higher ground.

A largely dry and bright day on Sunday with long spells of sunshine and just isolated light showers. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in a light to moderate west to northwest breeze, backing southwest later.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Monday: Any remaining rain will clear to the east on Monday morning. It will become dry in many areas with sunny spells, but scattered showers will feed into the west and north through the day, with hail showers possible. Highest afternoon temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in moderate westerly winds, easing later.

Tuesday: A windy day with strong and gusty southerly winds. Rain will clear through the morning with heavy, blustery showers following for the rest of the day. Some showers may be of hail. Highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

For more Limerick weather click here