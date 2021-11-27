Limerick weather for the weekend

COLD and blustery again today with isolated showers and sunny spells. Some of the showers will be wintry, mainly over higher ground. Fresh to strong northwest winds will ease through the day with highest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees.

Winds will become mainly light westerly tonight with lowest temperatures of between minus 2 and plus 2 degrees occurring early in the night. It'll be dry at first with clear weather.

It will stay cold on Sunday and it'll be cloudy and dull with patchy rain for a time then it will brighten up with sunny spells, the best in the east. Temperatures will be between 9 and 11 degrees during the day.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Monday: Temperatures will range between 7 degrees in the east and 10 degrees in the west. Light westerly winds will freshen overnight. There'll be showers along coasts and in the north with sunny spells elsewhere and it will be mainly dry on Monday night when temperatures will fall to between 3 degrees in the east and 7 degrees in the west.

Tuesday: Mainly dry with showers on coasts at first, becoming widespread later. Afternoon temperatures will be 11 or 12 degrees for all provinces with a moderate to fresh westerly wind. Temperatures overnight between 3 and 5 degrees.

