Limerick weather for the weekend

TODAY will start rather cloudy but dry. Rain will spread across the country later on in the afternoon. Amounts will be small though and clearance to colder conditions with isolated showers will follow later in the day. Light to moderate southwest winds will veer northwest during the day and increase moderate to fresh. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees but turning colder later.

Cold and rather breezy tonight with showers, some with hail. Minimum temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees.

Sunday looks set to be a cold and blustery day with sunny spells and some showers. Some of the showers will be of hail. Maximum temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in brisk northerly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

There will be a cold and crisp start to Monday with frost clearing during the morning to leave a dry and bright day for most with spells of sunshine. Maximum temperatures will range from around 6 to 9 degrees in light northwest winds. A cold night on Monday night with frost and some fog patches.

Tuesday will be a mainly dry day with a good deal of cloud and a few patches of drizzle, especially near the north coast. Some brighter spells in southern parts. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in a light to moderate west to northwest breeze. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees overnight.

