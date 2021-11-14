Search

14/11/2021

Limerick weather - Sunday, November 14, 2021

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

Cloudy today with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Some bright intervals in afternoon with Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees with light to moderate south to southwest breezes. Rain will extend to most places tonight. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees with light southwest breezes becoming northwest.

Click here for more.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY: Lingering overnight rain and drizzle in the east and southeast will soon clear on Monday morning, giving way to a mainly dry and bright day with sunny spells. There will be an increase in cloud in the west and northwest during the afternoon and evening, however. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in mostly light westerly breezes.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to begin on Tuesday with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing in the west during the morning and spreading eastwards over the country with mostly moderate southwest winds overland, fresh to to strong and gusty on coasts. A clearance to drier, brighter and more showery conditions will extend from west by the afternoon as the winds veer west to northwest. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

For more Limerick weather click here

Local News

