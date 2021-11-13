Search

13/11/2021

Limerick weather for the weekend

Limerick weather

Limerick weather for the bank holiday weekend

A MOSTLY dry start to the day but it will be cloudy. Patchy light rain and drizzle will push in from the west early in the day with thickening cloud, although it will become mainly dry towards evening. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

It will be a mostly dull, cloudy night with patchy light rain and drizzle. Mist and hill fog will develop too in mostly light southerly breezes. Temperatures not falling below 8 to 13 degrees.

Overcast for much of Sunday with light outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in light to moderate south to southwest breezes, fresh at times near western coasts.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Monday: Rain in the south and east will fizzle out early in the morning, leaving a largely dry day with sunny spells. However, there will still be patchy drizzle at times. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in mostly light variable breezes. Continuing mostly dry overnight with a mix of cloud and clear spells though there will be some outbreaks of drizzle along with fog developing, turning dense in places. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 9 degrees, coolest over Ulster. South to southwest winds will freshen in the west and northwest towards morning.

Tuesday: A mix of cloud and hazy sunny spells with patchy light rain and drizzle though there will be long dry periods. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light to moderate southwest winds, fresh along western and northwestern coasts. During the afternoon and evening more persistent rain developing in the west and northwest, and then spreading over the country. This will be followed by colder blustery conditions overnight with clear spells and scattered showers.

