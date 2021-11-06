Limerick weather for the weekend

It will be windy today and rain will extend to most areas during the morning and afternoon. Drier clearer conditions and a few showers will follow from the northwest through the evening. Temperatures in the afternoon of 12 to 14 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds.

Tonight will be mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud and some patchy mist or drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate westerly breezes, strong along .

Sunday will be mainly dry with a mix of cloud and some sunny spells and just the chance of a stray shower. Turning a little fresher again too with highs of 10 to 12 degrees in mostly moderate northwesterly winds, stronger for a time in the north and east.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Monday will become mild and mostly cloudy with some rain spreading across the country in freshening southerly winds. The rain will ease off in the late-afternoon but will persist near some coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

On Monday night, rain will affect parts of the west and north mainly. This rain will turn heavier on Tuesday before spreading slowly eastwards over the country, but not reaching the southeast until after dark.

A clearance will follow from the west on Tuesday evening and night with a drier, brighter, fresher day following on Wednesday bringing sunshine and isolated showers with light winds.

Thursday should hold mainly dry too with unsettled milder weather returning for Friday.

