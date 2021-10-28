Search

28/10/2021

Limerick Weather: Thursday, October 28, 2021

FURTHER showers or spells of rain will push in from the southwest but sunny spells will break through later in the morning and for the early afternoon. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in light to moderate south to southwest breezes.

Full provincial forecast: https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

It will be unsettled for the rest of the week with rain and showers, driest and brightest across the east. Turning cooler with a return to more typical daytime values.

A swipe of heavy and locally thundery rain will move up from the southwest tonight leading to the risk of spot flooding. Staying driest across the northwest and west with some clearer spells here, and drying up across the southwest later too. Lowest temperatures of four to nine degrees Celsius, coolest over the western half of the country, in light southwesterly or variable breezes.

As for tomorrow, any lingering overnight rain will clear into the Irish Sea by mid-morning. Sunny spells and scattered showers will follow from the west, piling in across Atlantic counties, where those showers will merge into longer spells of thundery rain with the risk of sport flooding and isolated thunderstorms. It will stay driest across the north and east with the best of the sunny spells here. Cool and fresh countrywide with highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees Celsius, in light to moderate southerly breezes.

For more Limerick weather, visit section 749 here

