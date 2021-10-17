Search

17/10/2021

Limerick weather - Sunday, October 17

Limerick weather

Limerick weather

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THERE will be a rather cloudy and misty start to the day with patchy drizzle and fog lingering on high ground. Bright spells developing in the afternoon. It will be mild, with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees. Moderate southwest winds will back southerly and ease later.

Mostly dry but cloudy at first tonight but becoming breezy later with outbreaks of rain. Mild again, with temperatures not falling below 10 to 13 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY: Outbreaks of rain will continue to move northeastwards, clearing from the southwest during the morning with some sunny spells developing with largely dry conditions in all areas by evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, possibly reaching 20 degrees in parts of the southwest. Moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds will moderate during the afternoon and evening.

TUESDAY: Showery outbreaks of rain will continue during the day but with drier intervals at times along with good sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees generally in mostly moderate south to southwest winds. Further showery rain overnight, becoming quite heavy at times, especially in the south with the possibility of thunderstorms. Though there will be good dry intervals in northern areas. Cooler than previous nights with lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate west to southwest winds.

