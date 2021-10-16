Search

Limerick weather for the weekend

Limerick weather for the weekend

David Hurley

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

TODAY will start out largely dry, cloudy will thicken from the west ahead of an approaching weather front. Southerly winds will increase strong as outbreaks of rain develop from the west by late morning. The rain and strong winds will extend across the region into the afternoon and evening before a clearance in the west overnight. Highest temperatures of around 13 or 14 degrees.

Becoming drier early in the night as rain clears northeastwards with just some patches of light rain or drizzle lingering. Winds easing to a moderate southwest breeze allowing some pockets of mist or fog to form. Mild, with lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

Sunday will be a mild and mostly cloudy day. A few spots of patchy light rain and drizzle, but there will be a good deal of dry weather. Light to moderate southwest winds will back light southerly. Highest temperatures of 15 to 16 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY: Breezy and mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times early in the day. Mild for the time of year with highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in moderate southerly winds, fresh to strong on coasts.

TUESDAY: Continuing mild, breezy and generally unsettled with outbreaks of rain. Daytime highs of 16 to 18 degrees.

