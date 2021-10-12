Warning of poor visibility in Limerick due to dense fog

A status yellow fog warning has been issued for Limerick
MET Éireann is warning of poor visibility in parts of Limerick tonight and tomorrow morning due to dense fog.
The forecaster has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for Limerick and seventeen other countries.
"Dense fog in parts with poor visibility," states the warning, which takes effect from 1am.
Status: yellow— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 12, 2021
Type: fog
Valid: 01:00 Wednesday 13/10/2021 to 11:00 Wednesday 13/10/2021
Motorists and road users are being urged to exercise caution - particularly during rush hour on Wednesday morning.
The warning, will will remain in place until 11am on Wednesday, is the second to be issued for Limerick this week.
The founder of ASD Ireland Keith Enright, flanked by Aileen Luong and Tommy Griffin, supporting the Born to Stand Out in 2019
Pat Keating, CEO of Shannon Foynes Port Company, with Stefan Kaufmann during his visit to Foynes | PICTURES: Arthur Ellis.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.