12/10/2021

Warning of poor visibility in Limerick due to dense fog

driving in freezing fog

A status yellow fog warning has been issued for Limerick

David Hurley

MET Éireann is warning of poor visibility in parts of Limerick tonight and tomorrow morning due to dense fog.

The forecaster has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for Limerick and seventeen other countries.

"Dense fog in parts with poor visibility," states the warning, which takes effect from 1am.

Motorists and road users are being urged to exercise caution - particularly during rush hour on Wednesday morning.

The warning, will will remain in place until 11am on Wednesday, is the second to be issued for Limerick this week.

