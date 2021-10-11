Caution urged as fog warning is in place for Limerick

A status yellow fog warning in place
MOTORISTS and other road users are being urged to be cautious this Monday morning as a status yellow fog warning is in place for Limerick.
The nationwide warning, which took effect at 1am, remains in place until 11am.
While there have been no reports of any major incidents in Limerick so far, Met Éireann is warning that the fog is dense in places and that visibility is poor.
Motorists are being urged to exercise caution and to use their fog lights where appropriate.
Pictured, getting ready to take that step, are left to right, Kieran and Katie Flannery, Olivia Horgan, Kevin Flannery, Seamus Horgan and brothers Eoin and James Flannery | PICTURE: JDM Photography
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.