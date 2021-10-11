Search

Caution urged as fog warning is in place for Limerick

MOTORISTS and other road users are being urged to be cautious this Monday morning as a status yellow fog warning is in place for Limerick.

The nationwide warning, which took effect at 1am, remains in place until 11am.

While there have been no reports of any major incidents in Limerick so far, Met Éireann is warning that the fog is dense in places and that visibility is poor.

Motorists are being urged to exercise caution and to use their fog lights where appropriate.

