Limerick weather for the weekend
IT will be mostly cloudy at first today with patches of drizzle, but drier conditions with sunny spells will gradually extend eastwards across Munster through the late morning and afternoon.
Moderate south to southwest winds will ease and become northwesterly through the morning. Staying mild with highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees. It will be largely dry tonight with long clear spells and just isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees
Largely dry with sunny spells on Sunday with highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in light to moderate west to northwest breezes. Continuing mainly dry overnight on Sunday with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.
MONDAY: Mostly dry for the morning with some sunny spells. However, light outbreaks of rain will move in over Ulster through the morning, extending to the northern half of the country during the afternoon. Staying largely dry further south. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a light to moderate west to northwest wind, fresher on northern coasts.
TUESDAY: Good dry periods with a mix of cloud, sunny spells and some well scattered showers, mainly in northern areas. Highest temperatures generally of 12 to 15 degrees in light westerly or variable breezes.
