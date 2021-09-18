Limerick weather for the weekend

Some sunshine today, though cloud will tend to build bringing scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle later. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in just light variable breezes. Tonight Outbreaks of rain extending eastwards over the country tonight, with the odd heavy burst.

Cloudy and damp in parts at first on Sunday with overnight rain soon clearing and brightening up, as sunny spells and just well scattered showers elsewhere extend eastwards. Showers will become more widespread by the afternoon, with some of them turning heavy with a chance of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 or 18 degrees Celsius, in a light to moderate westerly breeze.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY: Overall dry with sunny spells and just isolated showers in the west. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees Celsius, in just light westerly breezes. Dry and clear in many areas on Monday night but with some mist or fog patches. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees Celsius, in light southwest breezes.

TUESDAY: Another mostly dry day with sunny spells, though cloud will build across the western half of the country with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees Celsius, in mostly moderate southwest breezes, increasing fresh to strong on west and northwest coasts in the afternoon. Wet and breezy on Tuesday night with outbreaks of rain moving in from the west, accompanied by moderate to fresh southerly winds.

