Limerick weather for the weekend

SATURDAY will be a bright and fresh day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. It will be mostly dry, with just isolated showers developing. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with moderate, west to northwest winds. Dry in most places tonight apart from a few isolated showers. Minimum temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees

On SUNDAY, outbreaks of rain are forecast to develop in some southern counties. Staying mainly dry further north with bright spells and isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate east to northeast winds. On Sunday night, heavy rain is expected to develop with minimum temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

Click here for more.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY: It looks set be a rather cloudy day on Monday with outbreaks of rain, heavy in places. Top temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees in light to moderate, occasionally fresh, southeast or cyclonic variable winds. Rain is expected to clear eastwards on Monday night with a mix of clear spells and scattered showers following. A mild night with lows of 11 to 15 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

TUESDAY: Early indications are for a fair amount of dry weather in the west and southwest on Tuesday with bright spells. Conditions look likely to more mixed and showery through the midlands, east and north. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees. Becoming predominantly dry overnight, but with a few showers in Atlantic coastal counties. Minimum temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with generally light, variable breezes.

WEDNESDAY: Latest guidance suggests a good deal of dry weather for Wednesday with just well scattered showers. Highs of 15 to 18 degrees.

For more Limerick weather click here