Met Éireann issues rain and thunderstorm warning for Limerick

A status yellow warning is in effect
MET Éireann is warning of heavy downpours and thunderstorms in Limerick and across the country.
The status yellow weather warning was issued this morning and takes immediate effect.
"Scattered heavy downpours and thunderstorms are expected in some areas today, tonight and for a time on Thursday. Localised flooding may occur where the rainfall is heaviest," states the warning which will remain valid until midday on Thursday.
Motorists and other road users are being urged to exercise caution if driving during the bad weather.
