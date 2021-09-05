Search

05/09/2021

Limerick weather - Sunday, September 5

Limerick weather:

David Hurley

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

MANY areas will be dry this morning with just isolated light showers and some hazy sunny spells. Rain will develop in the  early afternoon and will extend to most areas through the rest of the day. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds.

Rain will become light and patchy tonight and it will be humid and very mild in most places. Temperatures generally not falling below 15 or 16 degrees. 

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy in northern parts with some patchy drizzle at times, however brighter drier conditions further south will gradually extend northwards to all but northern Ulster by evening. Highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees with light south to southwest breezes.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly dry overnight with long clear spells. Staying humid and mild though with temperatures not falling below 12 to 15 degrees. Mist and fog will develop in light south to southeast or variable winds.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be a dry and warm, with long spells of sunshine, however some coastal areas may see some sea fog at times. Highs of 22 to 25 degrees in light east to southeast breezes.

TUESDAY NIGHT: It will continue dry with clear spells through most of Tuesday night, but showery outbreaks of rain may develop in the southwest towards morning. A very mild night in store with temperatures not dropping below 15 to 17 degrees in light easterly breezes.

WEDNESDAY: Another warm day with temperatures reaching 20 to 25 degrees. However, showers will become frequent especially in the west and may turn heavy at times. Southeasterly winds will be light to moderate.

