Limerick weather for the weekend

Sunny spells on Saturday with a few showers developing through the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 19 or 20 degrees, possibly reaching 21 degrees in any prolonged sunshine. Scattered showers at first on Saturday night with rain will likely develop in the southwest later in the night. Overnight temperatures are not expected to fall below 13 or 14 degrees.
Outbreaks of rain will push up over the western half of the country on Sunday morning, extending across much of the country through the afternoon, although parts of the south and southeast may stay dry. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.
There will be outbreaks of rain overnight followed by isolated showers. Continuing cloudy and quite humid overnight with temperatures are not expected to fall below 15 degrees.
Monday: Generally cloudy on Monday morning with scattered showers across the north of the country. Brightening up through the afternoon and becoming mostly dry. Feeling warm with highest temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees.
More News
The organiser of Wickham Way, which opens this morning, Eva Clarke | PICTURE: RICHARD LYNCH/ILOVELIMERICK
In Croke Park supporting the Doon contingent were Orla O’Donovan, Kathleen Ryan, Patricia Murphy, Colm Murphy and James O’Donovan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.