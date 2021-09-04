Search

04/09/2021

Limerick weather for the weekend

Limerick weather:

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

Sunny spells on Saturday with a few showers developing through the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 19 or 20 degrees, possibly reaching 21 degrees in any prolonged sunshine. Scattered showers at first on Saturday night with rain will likely develop in the southwest later in the night. Overnight temperatures are not expected to fall below 13 or 14 degrees.

Outbreaks of rain will push up over the western half of the country on Sunday morning, extending across much of the country through the afternoon, although parts of the south and southeast may stay dry. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

There will be outbreaks of rain overnight followed by isolated showers. Continuing cloudy and quite humid overnight with temperatures are not expected to fall below 15 degrees.

Click here for more.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Monday: Generally cloudy on Monday morning with scattered showers across the north of the country. Brightening up through the afternoon and becoming mostly dry. Feeling warm with highest temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees.

For more Limerick weather click here

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media