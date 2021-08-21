Limerick weather for All-Ireland final weekend

HEAVY or thundery showers will spread eastwards through Saturday morning and the early afternoon. Localised downpours will bring a risk of spot flooding. Brightening up in the afternoon with some sunny intervals also. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees.
Any mist or fog will quickly clear on Sunday morning. Scattered showers will develop but they will be much lighter compared to Saturday, with a good deal of dry weather throughout the day. A mix of cloud and some bright or sunny spells, but generally cloudy. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees.
Monday: A mainly dry day with good sunny spells, however conditions will be dull in some coastal areas where coastal fog may linger through much of the day. A few showers will develop in the southwest. Feeling warm in any sunshine with highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees in a light easterly breeze.
Tuesday: Mist and fog in the morning will quickly clear allowing for an overall dry and sunny day with just isolated showers. Warm with highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees, a little cooler along south and east coast due to a light to moderate southeast breeze. Remaining dry and calm overnight.
