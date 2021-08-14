Limerick weather for the weekend

Saturday will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle throughout the day, heavy at times. Hill and coastal fog developing too with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with light to moderate southeasterly winds.
Mostly cloudy to begin on Sunday with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle. It will brighten up as the day goes on with sunny spells and scattered showers, becoming isolated by evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees.
Monday will be a cooler day and largely cloudy with just occasional sunny spells. Scattered showers will occur, mainly in the west and north. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in mostly moderate northwest winds.
Tuesday will be mostly dull day with patchy light rain and drizzle with just limited sunny spells. Highest temperatures will range 16 to 20 degrees in light to moderate west to northwest breezes.
