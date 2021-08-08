Limerick weather - Sunday, August 8

Apart from a few isolated showers, today will be mainly dry and bright for a time with sunshine.

During the afternoon, cloud will increase from the southwest, with showers spreading eastwards, some heavy, with these likely to be most widespread in southwestern parts.

Breezy early in the morning in some parts of the west, but the moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds, will decrease mostly moderate by the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.

Scattered showers will extend to most areas on Sunday night with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in a light to moderate southwest breeze.

Click here for more.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY: A day of sunny spells and scattered showers, heaviest and most frequent in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in a light to moderate west to northwest breeze.

TUESDAY: Most areas will be dry on Tuesday, although a few light showers will break out in places. It will be quite cloudy overall, with the best of any sunny spells occurring later in the day. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees with light to moderate west to southwest winds. A band of rain will move into western areas on Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY: Rain over the western half of the country during the morning, turning heavy in places. This rain is forecast to move eastwards during Wednesday afternoon and evening, with sunny spells and well scattered showers following from the west. Highest temperatures ranging 17 to 21 degrees in a moderate southerly breeze, veering westerly with the clearance of the rain.

For more Limerick weather click here