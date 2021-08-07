07/08/2021

Limerick weather for the weekend

Limerick weather:

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

Saturday will be a blustery day with sunny spells and scattered showers -  the showers will be heavy at times with a risk of thunder. Highest temperatures will range 16 to 18 degrees.

There will be further scattered heavy blustery showers tonight with some merging into longer spells of thundery rain at times.

Showery conditions will continue on Sunday with possible thunderstorm activity. Further heavy showers or longer spells of rain will spread during the morning and afternoon.  Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Monday will be a day of sunny spells and scattered heavy showers; driest early in the morning and later in the evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

Tuesday will be a drier day with some sunny spells and just well scattered showers - most of these in the northwest. Towards the evening, a band of persistent rain will move in from the Atlantic. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in moderate southerly breezes.

