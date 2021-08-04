Search our Archive

Weather warning issued for Limerick as thunderstorms are forecast

A Status Yellow weather warning has been issued by Met Éireann

MET Éireann is warning of localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions in Limerick and across the country tomorrow.

The forecaster has issued a Status Yellow Thunderstorm warning for the entire country while a similar warning has been issued for Northern Ireland.

"Thundery spells of rain with the risk of lightning and local hail. Locailsed flooding and hazardous driving conditions," states the warning which takes effect from 6am on Thursday.

The warning remains valid until 7pm tomorrow.

Motorists are being urged to excercise caution if driving during the expected bad weather.

