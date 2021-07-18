Limerick weather - Sunday, July 18

A High Temperature Advisory takes effect from midday and it will be very warm and mostly dry with good sunny spells for most of the day.

However, there will be a little more cloud about than previous days, with the chance of isolated heavy showers developing during the late afternoon and evening. Highs of 23 to 27 degrees, slightly cooler along the coast.

Dry, warm and largely clear overnight with just isolated mist patches forming overnight in light variable breezes. Very mild with temperatures holding above 13 to 16 degrees across much of the country.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Monday will be dry in most areas and any low cloud will burn off in the morning to leave good sunshine in light easterly breezes. A few very localised showers may break out in the heat of the day over the south of the country. Continuing very warm with highs of 22 to 27 degrees, cooler near northern and eastern coasts due to light easterly breezes.

Monday night will be another mild night with mainly clear skies. Temperatures will not fall below 13 to 16 degrees in most areas, but will fall back to 11 or 12 degrees across Ulster in light easterly breezes.

Tuesday will be another mostly dry and sunny day with light southeasterly or variable breezes. Some cloud will bubble up in the afternoon and a localised thundery shower or two may break out during the evening. Very warm again for most places with highs of 23 to 27 degrees, cooler along northern and eastern coasts.

