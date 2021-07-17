Limerick weather for the weekend

Limerick weather:

Reporter:

David Hurley

Saturday will be dry and very warm, with long sunny spells developing after a rather cloudy and misty start in places. Winds will be light, with sea breezes developing in coastal areas. Highest temperatures will rise to between 22 and 26 degrees, cooler again near coasts.

Tonight will remain very mild with temperatures remaining above 14 degrees.

Sunday will be dry with good sunny spells for most areas. Light isolated showers will likely develop in the southeast from afternoon. Very warm or hot with highs of 23 to 27 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Monday will be dry in most areas with sunny spells and light easterly breezes, but it will be cloudier in the north. A few light showers will likely break out too. Continuing very warm with highs of 22 to 26 degrees, cooler near northern and eastern coasts due to light easterly breezes. Monday night will be another mild night with mainly clear skies. Temperatures will not fall below 13 to 16 degrees in most areas, but will fall back to 11 to 13 degrees across Ulster.

Tuesday will be another mostly dry and sunny day with light easterly winds. Very warm again for most places with highs of 22 to 26 degrees. Dry and clear overnight with temperatures similar to Monday night, remaining in the mid to high teens largely but a little cooler across Ulster.

