Limerick weather - Thursday, July 15

Cloudy for the first half of the day but sunny spells will develop later in the afternoon. Highs of 19 to 24 degrees, 17 to 18 on the coasts in light northwest winds.

Dry tonight with light winds and temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

On Friday there'll be some cloud and patchy drizzle affecting northwestern coastal areas but elsewhere it looks set to be dry and warm with spells of sunshine. Sunshine should develop in all areas by evening. Maximum temperatures generally ranging 22 to 25 degrees but a little less warm along coasts with sea breezes developing.

Dry with clear spells on Friday night. Humid with lows of 12 to 15 degrees in light winds.

The weekend looks set to be mainly dry and warm with spells of sunshine for most of the country. Daytime maxima will range 23 to 27 degrees in most parts but a little less warm in coastal areas as sea breezes develop. By night, it will be dry and humid with temperatures not falling below 14 to 16 degrees countrywide.

