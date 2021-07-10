Limerick weather for the weekend

SATURDAY will bring a mix of sunny spells and a few passing showers for much of the day. During the evening there is the chance of showers becoming more frequent. Fairly warm and humid on Saturday with maximum afternoon temperatures ranging 18 to 21 degrees in light southerly breezes.

On Sunday, there'll be a mix of sunshine and heavy showers with the potential for some thundery downpours. Across Munster, the showers may merge to give a more persistent spell of rain.

Top temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees with moderate south or southwest winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Monday will be a bright day with a mix of sunny spells and a few passing showers. Highest temperatures will range 17 to 21 degrees, warmest in the east of the country in moderate northwest breezes. Clear spells and just a few isolated showers on Monday night. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate northwest winds.

It looks set to be a mostly dry day on Tuesday with plenty of cloud but also some sunny spells. There'll just be a few showers drifting south in the north to northwest air-flow. Highest temperatures 16 to 20 degrees, warmest in southern and eastern areas. Dry on Tuesday night with clear spells and lows of 9 to 12 degrees.

