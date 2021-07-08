Limerick weather - Thursday, July 8

THURSDAY will be a rather cloudy day with just short bright or sunny spells. Further scattered showers will occur, but they will be generally light in nature. Highs of 16 to 19 degrees in light westerly or variable breezes.

Rain will extend to most areas overnight and will be accompanied by patches of mist along with hill and coastal fog. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

FRIDAY: A mix of cloud and bright or sunny spells along with showery outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly over the southern half of the country with scattered showers further north. There will be some heavy bursts with the potential for some thunderstorm activity in parts of Munster and south Connacht along with the risk of hail. Highest daytime temperatures will range 17 to 21 degrees, warmest in the midlands, in light, occasionally moderate, south to southeast breezes.



SATURDAY: Mist and fog will lift to low cloud in the morning but sunny spells will break through. Scattered showers will develop too, turning heavy at times in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in light southerly breezes. Later in the evening, showery outbreaks of rain will move in from the southwest, extending northeastwards during the night. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

