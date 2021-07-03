Limerick weather for the weekend

A CLOUDY start to the day will be followed by scattered outbreaks of rain. It will brighten up during the morning with sunshine and showers. However, some of the showers are likely to be heavy and thundery later. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees, in moderate southerly breezes.

It will be very mild and humid tonight with some further heavy or thundery showers in places. Mist, hill and coastal fog in parts too.

Sunday will bring widespread heavy slow-moving showers with thundery downpours leading to spot flooding. Some bright or short sunny spells too.

Humid and rather warm with highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees Celsius, in a light to moderate southerly breeze, veering southwest and freshening near Atlantic coasts.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY: Monday will bring further heavy showers mixed in with sunny spells. Later in the day more prolonged rain is likely to develop in southern parts in a freshening easterly wind. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Fresh with sunny spells and scattered showers in moderate to fresh westerly breezes. Highest temperatures in the mid to high teens.

