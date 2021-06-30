Limerick weather - Wednesday, June 30

ANY lingering mist and fog will clear this morning to give another warm and largely dry day with sunny spells. The sunshine will be hazy at times and a few isolated showers may develop during the afternoon. Highs of 20 to 23, possibly 24, Celsius.
Remaining dry and clear for most of the evening with patches of mist and fog developing overnight in a light variable breeze. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.
THURSDAY: Thursday will start dry with sunny spells. Cloud will bubble up as the day goes on with scattered showers developing through the morning and afternoon. A warm day with highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees in a light variable breeze, though it will feel a little cooler near coasts where on-shore breezes develop.
FRIDAY: A dry and bright start to Friday with spells of sunshine. However, scattered showers will develop in the afternoon before cloud builds over the southwest in the evening, bringing outbreaks of rain across Munster later in the day. Another warm day with highest temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees, coolest along the south coast in a light to moderate southerly breeze, fresh at times in the southwest.
