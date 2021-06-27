Limerick weather - Sunday, June 27

TODAY will bring plenty of dry weather with spells of sunshine and varying amounts of cloud. Maximum afternoon temperatures will range from around 19 to 22 degrees in moderate northeast breezes.
Largely dry tonight with clear spells and just a few well-scattered showers. Minimum temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees.
MONDAY: Most of the country will be dry with spells of warm sunshine. There is just the chance of a few showers moving in from the Irish Sea to affect southeastern counties, and also perhaps on northwestern coasts. Maximum afternoon temperatures will range 18 to 22 degrees generally but cooler at the coast due to brisk onshore breezes. Mostly dry on Monday night with light isolated showers and clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.
TUESDAY: It looks set to be a mostly dry and warm day on Tuesday with spells of hazy sunshine. Cloudiest in south Leinster and Munster where there is the small chance of the odd shower drifting in. Maximum temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees generally but less warm along some coasts due to onshore northerly winds. Dry with long clear spells overnight and lows of 10 to 14 degrees.
