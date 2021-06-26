Limerick weather for the weekend

TODAY will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells. It will be a largely dry day with just a chance of an isolated shower. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in light to moderate northeasterly breezes.
It will be a dry night with good clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.
SUNDAY: Largely dry with cloud building up during the morning mixed with some sunshine. A few well scattered showers will likely develop. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees generally, possibly reaching 21 degrees in the south, but a little cooler in the far north and northwest. Light to moderate northerly breezes.
MONDAY: Good sunny spells and mostly dry with just some light isolated showers developing. There is the chance of some heavy showers moving into the southeast during the day. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, cooler in the north and northwest in light to moderate northerly breezes.
