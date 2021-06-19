Limerick weather for the weekend

Limerick weather:

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

DRY at first today with sunny spells. Cloud will increase through the afternoon with patchy rain or drizzle developing later in the evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17. It will be mostly dry a first tonight with just patchy rain and drizzle in the southwest. However showery outbreaks of rain will extend to most places as the night progresses. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUNDAY: Showers or longer spells of rain across the country at first but it will become progressively drier and brighter from the northeast. Remaining damp in the southwest however. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with mostly moderate northeasterly winds. Staying mostly cloudy on Sunday night with further showers or longer spells of rain, mainly in the south and west. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light to moderate northerly breezes.

MONDAY: Further showers or longer spells of rain continuing on Monday however, drier and brighter conditions will develop through the afternoon. Slightly cooler than average with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in moderate northerly winds. Turning mostly dry on Monday night with clear spells however some isolated showers may persist. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in mostly light northerly breezes.

