Limerick weather for the weekend

SATURDAY will be mostly dry with sunny spells developing in most areas. The best of the sunshine will be in eastern parts of Munster, with western coastal areas staying rather cloudy. A warm day in general, with highs of 20 to 23 degrees inland but it will be a few degrees cooler near the coast.

Tonight will be mostly dry and clear, however cloud will increase in western coastal counties by morning. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUNDAY: Very warm and dry in Leinster, Munster and east Ulster with sunny spells and highest temperatures of 22 to 26 degrees and light to moderate southwest breezes. A bit cooler in western counties where it will be cloudier with highs of 16 to 21 degrees. Through the evening, showers will develop across Connacht and Ulster. On Sunday night, showery rain in the west and northwest will spread eastwards, becoming light and patchy. Cooler weather will follow. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

MONDAY: Largely dry with sunny spells. It will be a cooler fresher day with highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees, warmest in the southeast with light to moderate west to northwest breezes. Monday night will be dry with clear spells, but becoming cloudier in the west. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.

