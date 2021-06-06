Limerick Weather: Sunday, June 6, 2021

Limerick weather:

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

TODAY will start dry and bright as mist and fog patches clear away quickly. A mix of cloud and sunny spells for the afternoon with a few showers developing later. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in light southwesterly or variable breezes.

It will be a dry night with good clear spells to begin with but cloud will push in from the Atlantic through the night. Mist and fog patches will develop again, with the risk of some dense pockets forming. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in light southerly or variable breezes.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie