Limerick Weather: Sunday, June 6, 2021

TODAY will start dry and bright as mist and fog patches clear away quickly. A mix of cloud and sunny spells for the afternoon with a few showers developing later. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in light southwesterly or variable breezes.

It will be a dry night with good clear spells to begin with but cloud will push in from the Atlantic through the night. Mist and fog patches will develop again, with the risk of some dense pockets forming. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in light southerly or variable breezes.