Limerick weather for the bank holiday weekend

TODAY will be mostly cloudy at first, with scattered outbreaks of light rain or drizzle, but it will become mostly dry during the day, with some bright spells. However, patchy light rain and drizzle may return to some parts later.

Maximum temperatures of between 14 and 18 degrees, in mostly light southwesterly winds.

Mainly dry tonight, with clear spells. In near calm conditions, mist and fog patches will develop. Minimum temperatures 5 to 9 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUNDAY: Mostly dry, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, but a few isolated showers may occur in the east or southeast. Maximum temperatures 15 to 19 degrees in light southwesterly or variable breezes. Dry overnight, with clear spells, but fog patches will develop in calm conditions and with the risk of some dense pockets. Minimum temperatures 8 to 10 degrees.

BANK HOLIDAY MONDAY: Mist and fog will clear away quickly and most areas will be dry, with bright or sunny spells. However, Atlantic coasts will be cloudier, with a chance of a few patches of light rain or drizzle. Maximum temperatures 16 to 20 degrees, in mostly light southwesterly winds, fresh along west and northwest coasts. Becoming largely dry overnight, but rain and drizzle will become more widespread along west and northwest coasts. Minimum temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in mostly light southerly breezes.

