Limerick weather - Sunday, May 30

TODAY will be dry in most areas with plenty of sunshine, though a few isolated showers may develop in the afternoon and evening. Warm with highest temperatures generally of 18 to 22 degrees. Winds will be mostly light to moderate south to southeasterly, with some local sea breezes developing in the afternoon.

Dry and clear tonight with light southerly breezes. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

MONDAY: Dry and with hazy sunshine in most areas, and temperatures reaching 20 degrees inland, a little cooler on coasts. It may be a cloudier day for western coastal counties. Winds will be light, occasionally moderate and sea breezes may develop in the afternoon. Monday night will be dry and clear with temperatures of between 7 and 9 degrees in light breezes.

TUESDAY: Warm again in many areas with temperatures up to 21 or 22 degrees inland, cooler at the coast. The west may be cooler and cloudier with some showers, with highest temperatures there of 14 to 16 degrees. Winds once again mainly light or moderate southeasterly. Tuesday night will be mainly dry and clear with temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees overnight.

