Limerick weather for what could be the hottest weekend of the year

ANY mist and fog will clear this morning and sunny spells will develop. The day will be dry apart from a few isolated showers. Mild or warm with afternoon highs of 17 to 20 degrees generally in light variable breezes.

Most areas will be dry with clear spells tonight. Mist and shallow fog patches will develop locally though, in near calm. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUNDAY: Most areas will be dry and warm with good sunny spells. Highest temperatures will generally range 19 to 21 degrees Celsius, in just light southerly or variable breezes. Not quite as warm across parts of the south and west coast, but nonetheless still very mild here with above average maxima.

MONDAY: Current indications suggest the early days of next week will remain mostly dry and warm with pleasant spells of summer sunshine. However, damp weather may occasionally move in off the Atlantic.

