Limerick weather for the weekend

Saturday will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. It will be another relatively cool day with highs of just 10 or 11 degrees Celsius, in mostly moderate westerly breezes.

It will be generally dry overnight with cloud increasing from the west ahead of a band of rain which will move in off the Atlantic overnight. Lows of 3 to 6 degrees Celsius.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUNDAY: A band of rain will sweep in across the country during the morning, clearing into the Irish Sea into the afternoon. Whilst it will brighten up, scattered heavy showers will follow bringing the risk of spot flooding, lightning and hail. Staying cool with highs of only 10 to 13 degrees Celsius. Breezy at first in fresh southerly winds, veering westerly and moderating.

MONDAY: Another mixed day of sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy through the afternoon. Highs of 11 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh north to northwest winds. Showers continuing for a time Monday night, becoming dry in many areas overnight as showers become confined to western and northern shores. Lows of 4 to 7 degrees in moderate breezes.

TUESDAY: Sunny spells and scattered showers, although the showers will be lighter than previous days, Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees Celsius in moderate, occasionally fresh northwest breezes. Dry overnight with long clear spell and lows of 4 to 7 degrees in light northwest breezes.

