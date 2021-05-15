Limerick weather for the weekend

Today will bring sunshine and scatted showers. Some showers will turn heavy at times with a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms along with spot flooding. Highest afternoon temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees Celsius in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

Showers will mostly die out overnight but it will remain cloudy with some rain or drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees with mostly light northeast breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Sunday will bring sunny spells a scattered showers, becoming widespread during the afternoon, some heavy or thundery. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees with light to moderate northerly breezes. On Sunday night, showers will mostly die out. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

Monday will bring sunny spells and showers again, most frequent and heaviest through the afternoon and early evening. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with moderate westerly winds.

