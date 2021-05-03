Limerick Weather: Bank Holiday Monday, May 3, 2021

WET and windy for this Bank Holiday Monday with some heavy spells of rain leading to spot flooding. Fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds will back westerly with some damaging gusts through the day. During the afternoon the rain will break up into showers with some hail possible and a few bright or sunny spells. Winds will veer northerly and continue to reach gale force along coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

Tonight it will be rather windy with scattered showers and clear spells - a few wintry showers over northern hills towards morning. Fresh to strong and gusty north to northwest winds will decrease moderate to fresh overnight. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees Celsius.