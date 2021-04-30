Limerick weather for the last day of April

Today will start off mostly dry with some good sunny spells. Showers will develop later in the morning becoming more frequent and widespread by early afternoon. Some of the showers will be heavy at times with a slight risk of hail and some thundery downpours.

Highest afternoon temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees Celsius in light to moderate northeast or variable breezes.

There'll be some lingering showers to begin tonight, but these will soon die away and the rest of the night will be dry with clear spells. Winds will be mostly light and variable with some mist and fog patches forming. nother cold night; with lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees, with a touch of frost in places.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Saturday: The mist and fog will clear early in the morning and it will be mainly dry to begin with sunshine. Once again cloud will increase with scattered showers developing, though they won't be quite as heavy or as widespread as the previous couple of days. Indeed it looks like parts of the west and northwest will be mainly dry with sunshine, with more in the way of showers in Leinster, Munster and east Ulster. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light to moderate northerly or variable breezes.

Sunday will bring a mix of cloud and sunshine, though with cloud generally increasing through the day. There'll be a scattering of showers, with the showers most widespread in parts of the north and northwest, where they'll be heavy at times, while there'll be less showers than previous days in the south and east. Highest temperatures again of 9 to 12 degrees in light to moderate variable or westerly winds.

